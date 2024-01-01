Kashmiris stand as ideological Pakistanis: PM Anwaar

MIRPUR (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that no one can minimize the role of political parties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“However, the changes sweeping across the state would lead to the elimination of corrupt and dishonest political leadership from the political arena,” AJK Prime Minister Haq expressed these views while addressing the participants of Istehkam e Pakistan rally that culminated at Jandi Chontra on Sunday.

“We are ideological Pakistanis; the concept of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan is the very basis of this ideology,” the PM said, adding that no one would be allowed to harm or sabotage this ideology.

“Whoever tries to sabotage it, the law will take its own course,” the PM stated, adding that he had inherited this ideology from his father and would pass it on to his next generation.

He highlighted that the government had allocated an amount of 10 billion rupees for the establishment of an endowment fund to end unemployment in the region. He said that a one billion rupee fund has been set up whereby educational scholarships will be provided to aspiring male and female students.

The prime minister stressed the need to end the politics of hate, regionalism, and tribalism in order to move forward with a positive state of mind. He said that India and its secret agencies were hell-bent on creating chaos in Azad Kashmir.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the recent protest spearheaded by the Public Action Committee was hijacked by some miscreants who tried to spread chaos and anarchy in the region.

The PM said that he started his public contact campaign in Samahni, where Indian pilot Abhi Nandan was captured alive by the valiant people.

Anwaar announced that revenue collections have increased by $15 billion. He said that the government had stopped the illegal use and misuse of government vehicles.

“No one will be allowed to exploit the taxpayer’s money,” he said, adding that the cigarette mafia, timber mafia, and flour mafia have all been eliminated and a transparent system has been introduced in the state.

He said that an independent Public Service Commission has been established to ensure recruitment on merit.

On this occasion, senior Minister Col. (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Government Ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Pir Mohammad Mazhar Saeed, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Shabbir, Jam Azhar, and others were present.