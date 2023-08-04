Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over will observe Youm-e-Istehsaal tomorrow (Saturday) to send a clear message to New Delhi government that Kashmiris outrightly reject actions taken by Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of their homeland.

Scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, have been organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

One Minute silence will be observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle. In the Federal Capital Islamabad, a walk will be held at Constitution Avenue, which will start from Foreign Office and culminate at D-Chowk, where Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and leadership of APHC Azad Kashmir chapter will address the participants.