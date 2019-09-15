Kashmiri’s will fight alongside Pakistan Armed Forces, If India imposes war: PM AJK

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider visited the effecters of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the Line of Control (LoC).

The Prime Minister also addressed a gathering of people residing along the working boundary, he said that the brave people of Kashmir, be it in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) or the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the other side under the tyrannical regime of India, we are not afraid of their hollow threats.

“If a war is imposed on Pakistan then each and every Kashmiri on both sides of the border will stand and fight shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces,” said Raja Farooq Haider.

The atmosphere became charged and people started chanting and sloganeering in favor of Pakistan upon finding the PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) among themselves.

People residing along the working boundary on the opposite side of the Line of Control (LoC) kept raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the PM’s visit as he met and consoled those injured by the unlawful seize fire violations being undertaken by Indian military on a consistent basis.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister of AJK added that a Muslim is never afraid to lay down his life for a righteous cause like freedom from the oppressor, he expressed resolve to stand firm in the face of India’s hegemonic designs.