Kashmore rapist killed by own accomplice: Police

F.P. Report

KASHMORE: Rafiq Malik, the man arrested for being involved in the gang-rape of a woman and her four-year-old daughter in Kashmore, was shot dead by his own accomplice on Friday.

According to police sources, Rafiq was taken to Bakhshapur for identification, where his accomplice opened fire. Kashmore police apprehended the attacker, Khairullah Bugti, and arrested him.

According to DIG Larkana, Rafiq informed the police about the whereabouts of his accomplice Khairullah Bugti. When the police reached the spot, Bugti started firing at them.

DIG Nasir Aftab said that Rafiq came under fire and died on the spot. However, police took action and arrested accused Khairullah Bugti as well.

It is of note that Rafiq Malik was to be produced in the anti-terrorism court on Saturday morning.