‘Kashoggi issue does not concern only Riyadh, Ankara’

ANKARA (AA): The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is an issue larger than one which concerns only Turkey and Saudi Arabia, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

“The issue is not between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Turkey is taking necessary steps to unveil the incident under international and national law,” Kalin said at a news conference in capital Ankara.

“The issue is to shed light on an atrocious murder,” he added.

Kalin said Turkey has been carrying out “sensitive and comprehensive” investigation on the case of Khashoggi, who had gone missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After days of denying to know his whereabouts, Saudi Arabia on Saturday claimed Khashoggi died during a fight inside the consulate.

On the day of Khashoggi’s disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while he was still inside, according to Turkish police sources. All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.

A joint Turkish-Saudi team completed an investigation into the case on Thursday after searching the residence of the consul general as well as the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

“The stance of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is very clear since the beginning. Nothing will remain hidden regarding this incident,” Kalin added.

