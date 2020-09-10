Kate Middleton gushes over Prince William wearing a uniform at his RAF graduation

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Middleton has sent royal fans in a frenzy after she was spotted gushing over her husband Prince William’s uniform in an old video.

According to a lip reader, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen mouthing the word ‘sexy’ while eyeing her then-future husband’s RAF graduation at Sandhurst back in December 2006.

The clip making rounds online is four years prior to the couple’s wedding as she attended William’s big event with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

The lip reader has now revealed what the duchess said, something that is quite unlikely to be uttered out of the mouth of a royal family member.

As quoted by Mirror, the lip reader told said during a True Royalty TV appearance: “I love him in uniform, he’s so, so sexy.”

That particular day was significant in the couple’s life as one royal expert claims that is when they realized they would end up getting married.