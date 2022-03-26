Katie Price and Carl Woods spark split rumours with their latest moves

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Katie Price and Carl Woods have sparked split rumours as the former glamour model was seen without her engagement ring after reports emerged that her fiancé ‘deleted their snaps’.

The celebrity pair’s latest actions set tongues wagging as fans began to speculate about their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie Price shared an ad in which she can be seen without her giant engagement ring, while her fiancé has also reportedly deleted images of them together from his own social media.

The 43 year old, who reportedly plans to have her rib removed in a bid to slim down, shared a clip of herself dressed in a pink tracksuit as she sat on a couch while promoting a product.

However, in a second ad that she posted on her stories straight after, promoting a game, she appeared to have her engagement ring back on.

It comes after the model’s 33-year-old beau appeared to remove photos of himself with Katie from his own Instagram account following their sun-soaked holiday in Thailand, according to The Daily Mail

It’s unclear which story was posted live and which one was a pre-recorded advertisement. Whatever, some fans think there’s something fishy fishy between Katie Price and Carl Woods.