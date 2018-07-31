Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka in Salman starrer ‘Bharat’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar’s big announcement of Priyanka Chopra walking out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, and hinting towards the ‘special’ reason being her marriage plans with Nick Jonas, broke the internet a few days back.

However, over the weekend, things have become more settled as to who will step in PeeCee’s shoes. The director himself confirmed this morning that it was none other than Katrina Kaif. The gorgeous actress has shared a warm bond with both Ali and Salman through the years. The actress stepped in for her friends in crisis and no one’s complaining. Salman and Katrina’s crackling chemistry on screen has always been loved. Their latest film, Tiger Zinda Hai, was also a blockbuster.

Ali confirmed the news to a leading daily saying, “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina and Salman again. We have had exciting collaborations in the past. Katrina got on board in the Nick of time for this project.” All’s well, that ends well. We wish the team all the best for their upcoming shooting schedules. Katrina will commence shooting for the film from September onwards.

