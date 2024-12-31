Katy Perry drops major deluxe edition of ‘143’ album

(Web Desk) : Katy Perry revealed 1432, a deluxe version of her recent album 143, which includes four additional tracks, including the previously unreleased song OK.

The new single is an upbeat pop anthem offering a message of support with Perry singing, “I’m always gonna be around/ No matter if you’re up or down.”

According to Rolling Stone, the deluxe edition also features I Woke Up, Has A Heart, and No Tears For New Year’s.

Moreover, 143 was released in September and marked Perry’s first album since 2020’s Smile and included collaborations with Kim Petras, Doechii, 21 Savage, and J.I.D.

Meanwhile, the album’s first single, Woman’s World faced criticism for its music video, which some accused of catering to the male gaze, despite the song’s empowering themes.

Additionally, Perry later addressed the controversy by saying that the video was intended to be “sarcastic” and “slapstick” playing with the concept of empowering women while overtly indulging the male gaze, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Perry also responded to questions about working with controversial producer Dr. Luke, while acknowledging the conversations it sparked.

In regards to this, she explained during a Call Her Daddy interview, “The reality is, it comes from me. I wrote these songs from my experience… and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that.”

Looking ahead, Perry will take her Lifetimes Tour to Mexico, Australia, Canada, South America, the U.K., and Europe starting April 23, 2025, in Mexico City, continuing through November.