Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON (AXIOS): White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump’s inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

McEnany said that she is “experiencing no symptoms” in her announcement.

She added that “no reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

Between the lines: McEnany’s positive test underscores a unique challenge for the White House as it battles its ongoing coronavirus outbreak because it may take days for people to test positive.

White House aides have faced days with no internal communication from Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about virus protocols and procedures including whether they should show up to work.

The big picture: Her announcement comes as Trump remains hospitalized due to coronavirus complications.

Worth noting: McEnany did not wear a mask while speaking to reporters as recently as Sunday. Administration officials have continually downplayed the use of masks throughout the pandemic.

Three journalists working at the White House already tested positive last week.

What she’s saying: “As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” she wrote on Twitter.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Zeke Miller said in a statement:

“We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery. As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results.

We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed.”