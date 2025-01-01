Kazakh-Afghan trade exhibition inaugurated in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Kazakh-Afghan Trade Complex was officially inaugurated on Tuesday in Kabul in the presence of over 400 traders and investors from both Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The complex is aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties and increasing trade between the two nations.

The opening ceremony featured business networking conferences, bilateral trade meetings, and a joint exhibition showcasing products from both countries.

Speaking at the event, Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) of Afghanistan, announced that the two countries had agreed to not only to establish joint trade centers in Kabul and Almaty but also work toward increasing annual trade volume to $3 billion.

Azizi highlighted the historically strong relationship between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan in political, economic, cultural, and social spheres, noting that shared cultural and social ties have drawn the two nations closer.

“With the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, these relations have entered a new phase of strategic cooperation in trade and transit, which continues to grow with each passing day,” he said.

He noted that bilateral trade saw a 32% increase in 2024 (Solar Year 1403) and reiterated both countries’ commitment to achieving the $3 billion trade goal. Steps toward this include expanding trade agreements, establishing chambers of commerce in both capitals, organizing more regional trade exhibitions, and promoting Afghan agricultural exports in Kazakhstan.

Azizi also emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit route for Afghanistan’s trade with China and Russia, and underscored Afghanistan’s strategic geographic position, which facilitates regional connectivity and enables the transit of goods between South Asia and Central Asia.

Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, also spoke at the event, reaffirming his country’s desire for a long-term economic partnership with Afghanistan.

He stated that 25 Kazakh companies were participating in the event and that Kazakh traders and investors were keen to explore opportunities in Afghanistan.

“We are convinced that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a vital factor for peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Zhumangarin echoed the commitment to the $3 billion trade target and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to realize that vision.

Roza Otunbayeva, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, also addressed the gathering.

“I am honored to attend the third Kazakh-Afghan Trade Forum. This event marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship and broader regional economic integration,” she said.

Otunbayeva praised the deepening trade ties and commended both countries for setting ambitious goals for future economic cooperation.

On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition featuring products from both countries was also held.

Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, MoIC spokesperson, said that traders and entrepreneurs displayed a range of goods—including food items, medical supplies, beverages, and handicrafts—across 40 booths during the two-day event.