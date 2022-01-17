Kazakh envoy calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Ambassa-dor Extraordinary and Pl-enipotentiary of the Repu-blic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, re-gional security situation a-nd cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS hoped that law and order situation in Kazakhstan was restored soon.

Referring to Afghanist-an, the COAS stressed up-on the need for sincere int-ernational efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there.

The COAS said Pakistan remained committed to co-operate with its international partners for peace in the region. The visiting dignitary a-ppreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improv-ement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.