Kazakh President fears spread of extremism due to Afghanistan situation

NUR-SULTAN (TASS): At an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev drew attention to the need to prevent the spread of terrorism and extremism in connection with the situation in Afghanistan. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“The heads of state exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states, and also discussed the development of measures aimed at preventing challenges and threats in the Central Asian region. the spread of terrorism and extremism, the growth of the illegal circulation of weapons and drugs, illegal migration, the influx of refugees, the penetration of destructive elements into the region, “the message says.

In this regard, Tokayev proposed a number of measures designed to help strengthen the collective security system and operational actions of the CSTO. “Along with this, the head of state drew special attention to the importance of preventing a humanitarian and food crisis in Afghanistan,” the press service said.

The CSTO is an international security organization whose members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.