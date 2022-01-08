Kazakh’s unrest and bandits cells

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed via telephone the situation in Kazakhstan with CSTO’s leaders including Chairman CSTO Collective Security Council and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. During the conservation, the leaders discussed the main task of CESTO Peacekeepers to settle down the riots in Kazakhstan and stressed that a key role of Peacekeepers is to prevent the penetration of bandit formations into Kazakhstan from the outside, so the Kazakh people can solve their internal problems by themselves. According to Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to several regional leaders including President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed the situation in the republic, joint actions within the framework of the CSTO mandate to combat international terrorism and to ensure law and order as well as security of the citizens of Kazakhstan.

The anti-government protests in Kazakhstan are continuing across the country and dozens have been killed including Police officers and more than 1000 people got serious injuries during the violence erupted a week ago. The Kazakh political unrest has taken a new dimension as Russia led CESTO’s Peacekeeping troops have arrived in the oil rich Central Asian nation and are taking measures to defuse the inflaming protests in the republic. Initially, about 2500 troops had been deployed in Kazakhstan for an unspecified period of time with a permission to use weapons if attacked by armed rebels during discharge of their duty stay in the country. The peacekeeping troops are led by the Russian Army and consist of military contingents of Belarus, Tajikistan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

According to reports, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev had issued a shoot to kill order for Kazakh security forces if anyone violates the laws imposed by the government and creates law and order problems. Kazakh government and its allies including Russia and other CSTO states had said that outsider criminal gangs and bandits had entered into Kazakhstan to undermine government writ with the ultimate goal of regime change in the country. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said that the United States could be behind the violent protests in Kazakhstan, while the White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied the charge. Meanwhile, US Department of State Spokesman Ned Price has said that the world is watching the conduct of Russian Troops in respect of human rights in Kazakhstan. According to Price, the US will monitor any actions that may lay the ground for the seizure of Kazakh institutions in future. The SCO regional anti-terrorist structure (RATS) has expressed its readiness to provide necessary assistance to Kazakhstan to neutralize the current situation in the country in the shortest possible time. The world is very concerned about the situation in Kazakhstan which is continuously deteriorating and has a direct impact on the global economy because Kazakhstan is the largest uranium producer, second largest miner of bitcoin and a major oil producer, while Kazakh unrest has affected the prices of these products in the world. Presently, isolated public groups without any political support are attacking Kazakh security forces across the country, Kazakh government has termed them foreign gangsters and bandits, while west reports them upset Kazakh youngsters, however time would determine the truth behind this episode.