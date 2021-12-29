Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty

NUR-SULTAN (TASS): President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed a law on amendments and additions to the legislation on the abolition of the death penalty. This was announced on Wednesday by the press service of the head of the republic.

“The head of state signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan” On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the abolition of the death penalty,” the message says.

The changes are designed in accordance with the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at the abolition of the death penalty. Kazakhstan ratified this protocol in January 2021.

Amendments to the legislation propose to exclude the death penalty from all articles of the republic’s criminal code.

Thus, Article 47 “The death penalty” as an exceptional punishment is completely excluded. A ban is established on the parole of persons sentenced to death, for whom, after the adoption of the law, the exceptional measure of punishment will be replaced by imprisonment within the limits of the sanction by which the person was convicted.

Thus, the most severe punishment in the Criminal Code will be life imprisonment.

The current Criminal Code of Kazakhstan provides for the death penalty under 17 articles. Moreov-er, in all cases, the court has an alternative in the form of life imprisonment.

Currently, the republic has a moratorium on the death penalty.

On Decem-ber 17, 2003, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nurs-ultan Nazarbayev, announ-ced the introduction of an indefinite moratorium on the execution of sentences to the death penalty pending a decision on its abolition.

The decree entered into force on January 1, 2004.