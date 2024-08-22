Kazakhstan accepts IEA diplomat as Charge d’Affaires

KABUL (Ariana News): Kazakhstan this week accredited Muhammad Ur Rehman Rahmani as Afghanistan’s Charge d’Affaires.

Accepting Rahmani’s credentials was Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Bakayev.

Speaking at the event, Bakayev stated that Kazakhstan accredited Rahmani as Charge d’Affaires based on the goal of both countries to expand trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Active involvement of Afghanistan into regional relations creates additional conditions for restoring the country’s economy and social stability by improving the situation of the Afghan people, as well as maintaining peace and security in the region, Bakayev said.

He also said Kazakhstan advocates for the consolidation of international efforts to provide assistance to Afghanistan and resolve its complex humanitarian problems.

He stated that to this end, Kazakhstan has proposed to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan, another important country in Central Asia, also accepted the Islamic Emirate’s diplomat as Charge d’Affaires in Ashgabat last month.

Russia and Central Asia countries have taken the lead in expanding relations with the Islamic Emirate government.

The President of Kazakhstan announced in June that he removed the Islamic Emirate from the list of terrorist groups in order to develop economic relations with Afghanistan.