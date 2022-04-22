Kazakhstan: Cooperating with Russia on biological issues

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian and Kazakh sides are successfully cooperating in the field of biological safety. This was stated on Friday by Deputy Prime M-inister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kaza-khstan Mu-khtar Tleuberdi at a press conference follo-wing talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The issue of biological safety is currently one of the most pressing on the international agenda, especially in the context of the past coronavirus pandemic. We are successfully coope-rating with the Russia on these issues, in particular, we are grateful to our Russ-ian partners for supporting the initiative of the Presi-dent of Kazakhstan Kassy-m-Jomart Tokayev to create in the system United Nat-ions International Agency for Biosafety,” he said.

According to him, Nur-Sultan, for its part, supported the Russian initiative to launch a coordinating council on biological safety under the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO. “Here, of course, there is still work to be done to implement these initiatives. According to the CSTO Coordinating Council, in fact, we are already reaching the conclusion of an appropriate protocol on amending the organization’s charter,” the head of the department noted.

Tleuberdi also recalled the plans to build a fourth-level biological laboratory in Kazakhstan. “This is an open process, we are open to international cooperation. And, of course, scientists, biological laboratories and Russian centers are also invited to cooperate in this area,” the minister added.

