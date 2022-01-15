Kazakhstan is now a big mystery

Alexander Krokhmal

The position of the Russians in Kazakhstan may become more complicated, and this now threatens far more than just nit-picking the Russian language. Youtube keeps popping up comments, obviously of a radical nature. The radicals accuse the Russians of “military intervention” and “complicity with the fascist regime of To-kayev.” Analysts already anticipate increased accusations against Russia by many Kazakhs. And most importantly, this is still an unresolved issue with the new Minister of Inform-ation of Kazakhstan, Askar Umarov. This man is known for his caustic remarks both against the Russian people and in relation to the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Despite the fact that Um-arov himself has already stated that he respects Russia, the attitude towards him does not seem to have changed. In Russian Internet communities, they talk about the duplicity and hypocrisy of the Kazakh minister.

In Kazakhstan, the issue of translating the language from Cyrillic to Latin has not yet been resolved, which was once discussed at the government level. In addition, the problems of “language patrols” are still relevant. But at least 20% of ethnic Russians live in the country. What will happen to these people now? How will local oppositionists react to them? The opposition in Kazakhstan has remained and has not disappeared. Although not all of them resort to extremism, many agree with the opinion about “Tokaev’s crimes” and his undemocratic order to “open fire to kill.” According to oppositionists, the current Kazakh regime is far from democracy and perfection, and rather resembles the era of dictators of the twentieth century. They regard Rus-sian assistance to Tokayev as an “enemy invasion”, and they call the president himself a “traitor”. But this, of course, only the opinion of the opposition. Regarding the situation in Kazakhstan, everyone has completely different points of view, and this should not be forgotten.

There is also no evidence that the former president of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was in good health. Some Russian politicians have already put forward the view that the former “holder of power” has already died. This opinion is shared by the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky. He believes that Nazarbayev not only died of a serious illness (he was diagnosed with cancer), but was already buried. It is still unclear why the relatives of the former president are literally being thrown out of government posts. It seems that Tokayev is deliberately destroying Nazarbayev’s legacy and trying to end his family. What is happening in Kazakhstan now is really a complete mystery. A mystery that we will most likely not solve soon.