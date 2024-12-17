Kazakhstan, Oman interested in investing in Afghanistan: Ministry

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kabul stated that Kazakh traders are interested in investing in Afghanistan’s mining and transportation sectors.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the Kazakh ambassador, in a meeting with the acting minister, discussed the development and strengthening of relations between Kabul and Astana and expressed the Kazakh interest in investing in Afghanistan.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, regarding this meeting, said: “The Kazakh ambassador, sharing a message from Kazakhstan’s leadership, emphasized their interest in developing and strengthening relations with Afghanistan and expressed their willingness to invest in mining and transportation sectors.”

Similarly, the representative and deputy head of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Investment, during his visit to Kabul, met with Nooruddin Azizi and Hedayatullah Badri, the acting ministers of Industry and Commerce and Mining and Petroleum.

He spoke about investment in oil and the establishment of an international laboratory.

Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said: “In this meeting, Ali Al-Zad Ali discussed granting scholarships to Afghans and expressed Oman’s interest in investing in mining, oil, and antimony sectors.”

Jan Agha Nawid, the spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “It was decided that negotiations would continue, and in the near future, we could sign a memorandum of understanding with Oman to expand trade relations between Afghanistan and Oman.”

This comes as officials from the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly emphasized that with an economy-focused policy, Afghanistan’s economic and trade relations with neighboring countries, the region, and the world have developed, and domestic production in various sectors has witnessed significant growth.