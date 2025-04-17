Kazakhstan sends 36 trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

KABUL (Amu tv): Kazakhstan has sent a convoy of 36 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Kazakhstani media reported on Thursday, in a continued show of support for the Afghan people.

According to the Kazinform news agency, the convoy, carrying 2,200 tons of supplies, entered Afghanistan through the Hairatan border crossing in Balkh Province. The shipment includes vegetable oil, wheat flour, rice groats, tents, and blankets.

Kazakhstan has also announced plans to send a separate shipment of essential medical equipment to Afghanistan by air in the near future.

Kazakhstan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul emphasized his country’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and reiterated Kazakhstan’s dedication to strengthening friendly and economic ties with Afghanistan. He also voiced readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as humanitarian aid, mining, transportation, logistics, and agriculture.

Further strengthening bilateral engagement, Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and minister of national economy, is scheduled to lead a delegation to Kabul from April 21 to 23. The visit will include meetings with Taliban officials as well as exhibitions featuring Kazakhstani goods.