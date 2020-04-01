Kazakhstan temporarily bans supply of gasolines, diesel fuel from Russia

Monitoring Desk

NUR-SULTAN: The Kazakhstani authorities have imposed a temporary ban on supplies of gasolines, diesel and aviation fuel to the republic from Russia, press service of the republic’s energy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Republic of Kazakhstan is imposing a temporary ban on supply from the Russian Federation of gasolines, diesel and aviation fuel to the do-mestic market of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

Supplies will be temporarily banned starting March 31, a source in the ministry’s press service explained to TASS.

Kazakhstan is also taking measures to boost export of gasolines and petroleum products, the ministry added.

Earlier reports said that Kazakhstan planned to ban supplies of gasoline, aviation and diesel fuel to the country from Russia by rail for three months. The draft decree by Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev ‘On certain issues of petroleum products supplies to Kazakhstan from the Russian Federation’ was released on March 24 on the website of legislative acts and was undergoing the approval procedure.

The temporary ban on gasoline supplies to the country is connected with falling consumption of petroleum products on the domestic market due to the coronavirus outbreak and rising fuel reserves of the re-public, the ministry explained. (TASS)