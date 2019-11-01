Kazakhstan wants strong relations with Afghanistan

KABUL (AT News): As part of his visit to Tashkent, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the National Unity Government, Kazinform – a news agency has reported on Friday.

“We attach importance to the strengthening and expansion of mutually profitable cooperation with Afghanistan. This is evidenced by a high level of bilateral political dialogue between the two countries,” the agency has said.

At the meeting the sides focused on the economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, participation of Kazakhstani business in the development of energy, construction, agriculture, mining, transport as well as oil and gas industry.

Chief Executive Abdullah extended his gratitude to Kazakhstan for its constant support and offering Afghani specialists a chance to undergo training at Kazakhstani universities and other educational institutions. The sides agreed to develop dialogue on the most topical issues of bilateral and regional cooperation.