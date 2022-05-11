Kazakhstan will start production of Turkish drones

NUR-SULTAN (RIA Novosti): The production of Turkish ANKA reconnaissance and strike drones will be organized in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh national company Kazakhstan Engineering and Turkish Aerospace signed a corresponding memorandum in Ankara, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development (MIIR) of Kazakhstan said on Wednesday.

“On May 10, a memorandum on military-technical cooperation between JSC NK Kazakhstan Engineering and Turkish Aerospace was signed in Ankara . According to the documentary agreement, an assembly and maintenance line for ANKA strike unmanned aerial vehicles will be organized in Kazakhstan on the basis of a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Engineering,” the statement says. agency message.

According to a press release, the agreement provides for long-term cooperation in the field of joint production of UAVs, as well as the transfer of technology and training of personnel for the maintenance and repair of UAVs for the armed forces of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has become the first foreign country to launch production of ANKA drones.

According to the Mini-stry of Industry and Infr-astructure Development, the ANKA reconnaissance and strike drone was created in Turkey in 2013, has a maximum takeoff weight of 1,700 kilograms, and is capable of carrying a payload of up to 350 kilograms. Flight time – up to 30 hours at a maximum altitude of up to 9 thousand meters.

