Kazakhstan’s aid for Herat earthquake victims reaches Balkh

KABUL (Agencies): Local officials in Balkh province have reported the arrival of a much-needed humanitarian aid consignment from Kazakhstan intended for the earthquake victims in Herat. This significant gesture of support has brought hope to the affected region.

The humanitarian aid consignment made its way to Balkh through the Hairatan port, representing a lifeline for those struggling in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

The consignment comprises both food and non-food items, generously provided by Kazakhstan, and has been officially received by the local authorities in Balkh.

Among the essential items included in the aid packages are flour, rice, oil, dairy products, clothing, and blankets, reflecting the diverse needs of the earthquake victims.

The representative of Kazakhstan, who facilitated this act of compassion, highlighted the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis.

Officials in Balkh have expressed their gratitude for this support, emphasizing their commitment to promptly forwarding these aid supplies to the affected individuals in Zinda Jan district, Herat.

Kazakhstan’s proactive response to the earthquake crisis in Herat included dispatching a shipment of humanitarian aid. This vital aid package contained much-needed health equipment and medicine and involved the deployment of 45 health workers to assist and provide medical care to the earthquake victims.

Kazakhstan’s comprehensive approach to aid delivery, combining essential supplies and skilled personnel, underscores its commitment to aiding those affected by natural disasters and contributing to the recovery efforts in Herat.