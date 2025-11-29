Kazakhstan’s President meets with his Afghanistan envoy as ties with Kabul deepen

KABUL (Ariana News): President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met on Tuesday with Yerkin Tukumov, his recently appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, in a move signaling Astana’s growing diplomatic and economic engagement with Kabul.

The meeting, held in the presidential palace in Astana, focused on Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand humanitarian, economic, and multilateral cooperation with Afghanistan amid regional shifts.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of Tukumov’s new role and instructed him to step up bilateral engagement, especially in trade, humanitarian support, and sustainable development.

“Afghanistan remains a priority for Kazakhstan’s regional diplomacy,” Tokayev said, adding that the government would actively support efforts to promote stability and economic integration in the region.

Yerkin Tukumov was appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan in June 2025. Prior to this, he served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, a post through which he developed deep experience in regional security issues, cross-border trade, and Central-South Asia connectivity.

Tukumov also previously headed the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the president, one of the country’s leading policy think tanks.

His appointment reflects Kazakhstan’s heightened focus on Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. While Astana has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate, it has continued practical engagement through diplomatic channels, humanitarian assistance, and economic cooperation—especially in areas like food security, infrastructure, and transit.

Strategic engagement

Kazakhstan has also become increasingly active in Central and South Asia diplomacy, viewing Afghanistan as a critical link in regional connectivity. In recent years, Astana has hosted multiple international forums on Afghanistan, including UN-led conferences and regional security summits.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding with Afghanistan’s authorities to explore the development of a rail corridor linking the two countries, aimed at enhancing trade and transport through Central Asia to South Asia.

The country is also home to the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, located in Almaty, which Tokayev said should be “more actively utilized” to support development and stability efforts in Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan continues to supply humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and has pledged further support in areas such as education, offering scholarships to Afghan students and hosting technical training programs for Afghan professionals.