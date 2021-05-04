Kazan submarine can be delivered to Russian Navy on May 7 – source

MOSCOW (TASS): The lead Project 885M Kazan nuclear-powered submarine will be provisionally turned over to the Russian Navy on May 7, a source in the defense industry told TASS.

“Ceremonies of the acceptance statement signing for Kazan and the St. Andrew’s flag hoisting will provisionally take place on May 7,” the source said. The submarine completed a verification sortie in late April, he added.

TASS has no official confirmation for this piece of information.

A source told TASS earlier that the submarine would be delivered to the Navy by the Russian Navy Day celebrated on July 25 this year. The delivery time for the submarine was repeatedly postponed. It was previously planned that the submarine would join the Navy by 2020 year-end but it failed to accomplish the state trials program within the prescribed timeframe.