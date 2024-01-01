KE seeks Rs 5.45 per unit hike in power tariff

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) sought an increase of Rs 5.45 per unit for the consumers of the city, dealing a blow to already burdened households.

The power utility requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the hike under the monthly fuel adjustment. The increase in electricity prices for the KE consumers is expected to add an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

The KE asked the NEPRA to approve Rs 2.53 per unit for May’s monthly fuel adjustment and Rs 2.92 per unit for the month of June.