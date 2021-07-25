“Keep quiet to live”

Philip Prokudin

The Taliban, the Pen-tagon estimates, co-ntrol about half of Afghanistan’s provincial centers. The Americans practically pulled their troops out of the country. A change in the front line (although there is no front as such in a guerrilla war) is immediately reflected in the exchange rate – the money changers in the Kabul market are calling new numbers.

But very few people care – people cannot afford dollars. Even conversations about the Turks who have taken the airport of the capital are not carried away. Who cares who controls it if you have nowhere to fly. How Afghans are waiting for the continuation of the civil war – in the RIA Novosti report.

Nobody trusts nobody

Ahmad (our interlocutors asked not to name the full names) recently moved to the capital. He left his native province when a contingent of one of the Western countries was evacuated from Afghanistan. Ahmad served as an interpreter in the radio intercept unit – the military listened to the Taliban.

“Once the Taliban talked about green cards (permission to work in the United States. – Ed. Note). Some of them had these documents! But I didn’t report it.”Ah-mad leans towards me and lowers his voice, almost w-hispering. “When I was fi-rst hired, my mentor said:“ Don’t write down everyth-ing you hear if you want to stay alive.” One too conscientious translator was found with a bullet in his head. Who killed him is unknown.”

When he cautiously remarked that such information is very difficult to verify, Ahmad nods understandingly: “In the end, they (the Western military. – Ed.) Also did not trust us completely, we knew that. In covert operations, nobody ever speaks the truth.” And he changes the subject – he wonders if anyone has a job for him.

The authorities were not the only ones to face the T-aliban. In leaving, the Ame-ricans and their coalition allies left in Afghanistan those who in one way or another cooperated with them and the government in Kabul. Translators, officials, employees of educational and charitable foundations do not expect anything good: for the “students” (“Taliban” in translation from Pashto) they are collaborators. Although the media reported that someone was being taken out with their families.

One of the mouthpieces of the Taliban, broadcasting to the republics of the former USSR, however, assu-red that those who repent and become part of the “new, developing Afghani-stan” are not in danger.

“Everyone can find himself without going abroad, helping to revive the country’s economy. Anyone who stops cooperation with the Kabul regime and joins the people will be under the protection of the law, Sharia. They will not blame him for serving the Kabul administration,” the Taliban spokesman argued.

But this is hard to believe after forty years of continuous civil war and in-vasions. In July, commandos surrendered to extremists in Faryab province and were immediately shot. Some people remember what happened in Kabul after the withdrawal of Soviet troops, and this does not add optimism.

“I was in Moscow, in Leningrad, it is called differently now, I don’t remember how. In Ryazan… how I liked it in Ryazan!” – Zamaray (such a strange name for a Russian ear) Stanikzai is in a hurry, as if afraid that Russian words will slip out of memory. And he is glad that he has not forgotten the language after so many years – he had no one to talk to. In the 1980s, he attended courses in Ryazan thr-ough the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs, returned to Kabul, and served in the ministry. Then he was fired – Stanikzai omits the details.

In 1996, the Taliban occupied Kabul, and the former officer must have had a hard time. Now he works as an orderly and cleaner in a hospital.

“They pay a little, but I have enough” – Zamaray d-oes not want to complain. But he adds: “Write down my number, please, sudde-nly someone recognizes m-e, calls me to Russia. I wo-uld go to work. Right now”.

Take me with you

Many would have fled from a country that has been at war for several decades. The businessman, whose company name mentions a Canadian province, wonders about the naming unusual for the Middle East. He just dreams of taking his family there, to North America – in fact, anywhere, if only from here. The businessman travels with goods across the country, through the areas occupied by the Taliban – the family wonders if the breadwinner will return this time.

“Shuravi? Soviet?” – a tightly knocked-down man in camouflage with a submachine gun breaks into a smile when he realizes that he is being asked about the belt buckle with a star.

“Soviet! Ever since those times, – at the same time he demonstrates a machine gun and ankle boots. – Kalashnikov! And boots, but they are already Russian”. And he is joking, but this is clearly not only a joke:” You see, I am wearing everything Soviet as it is. Take me with you. I’ll be a bodyguard, a good bodyguard. Nobody will touch you there, I promise.” A harsh warrior is ready to leave the war – for forty years she has bothered everyone.

The Taliban have their own ideas about women’s rights. Not everyone in Afghanistan shares their views.

The first person to meet a visitor to women’s literacy courses is a submachine gunner. However, in Kabul, this is the way it is in all government and public institutions, even in supermarkets.

The armed people do not get bored: they tenaciously and skillfully slap the visitors, chase them through the metal detector frame, keep an eye on suspicious tramps.

The hotel is fortified like a fort: an armored door, several lines of defense, a thorough search at each checkpoint.

In the chair next to the director of the Social Security and Care Fund, Aziza Kermani, is also a submachine gunner. But her bodyguard is only here, on the streets of Aziz walks alone. When asked whether he is afraid, he replies that anyone who is engaged in social activities is at risk.

“They didn’t attack. There was, however, one case, but I managed to escape. A young man on a motorcycle appeared regularly, learned something, followed us. Once I stopped on the opposite side of the road and began to open my bag. What he wanted to get from there, I did not have time to understand, I was successfully screened from him by a car, and I hid in the mosque. ” The stranger is gone.

The courses teach women to read, count, and write. A little more knowledge about Islam so that relatives are calm.

“Yes, once a man brought his wife to us – he went abroad, received a grant. And in order to correspond via messengers, he sat her down at the desk.”

Free women

In general, the issue of women concerns Afghans in a purely practical sense – it is very expensive to get married here. You have to pay for the matchmaking, then the ceremony, a festive dinner, kalym – a ransom for the bride’s parents, gifts. From a thousand to twenty thousand dollars is a fortune for a poor country.

“No, of course, you can give three hundred dollars for some peasant girl from a distant province,” says Kabulets. And then he sharply shakes his head – they say, think for yourself what kind of bride is from the village.

The remark that it is not necessary to pay for a wife in the former USSR upsets the interlocutor.

The residents of the capital are aware of how the world works, they are aware that the customs of the peoples are different. But they are still surprised: as if somewhere they roll out SUVs into the street as a gift – I don’t want to take it!

“That is, your wife’s dad and mom don’t have to pay? Not at all? ” – the Afghan clarifies and plunges into calculations. It turns out that a ticket to some fraternal republic and a hotel is cheaper than the traditional ceremony.

Living in a poor country makes you be practical, as local politicians say.

“Afghans are starting to play survivalists,” explains the mentality of Omar Za-hilwal, a former finance m-inister and ambassador to Pakistan and now chairman of the Afghan Rescue Mo-vement. – For forty years of war and instability, when o-ne or the other comes with weapons, people have lear-ned this. They are under pr-essure from two sides: the Taliban – because they are loyal to the state, the state – because they allegedly support the Taliban.”

It is not only the Taliban who abuse violence, the state is also increasingly turning to this – this is what worries the interlocutor of RIA Novosti. “Recently, the vice president called one of the members of parliament with threats: I will send you to hell! That is, I will kill. This will lead to even more ruthlessness,” he says.

“If the United States had not stayed here in 2001, the country would have gone a different, more reliable way. Americans have become part of the problem rather than the solution. They waged war like the Soviet Union: they raided villages, broke into houses, arrested and imprisoned people, bombed here and there. This inadvertently revived and strengthened the Taliban.

And after a quick evacuation, the government is in a vacuum, since its power did not come from the Afghan people, but from the lifebuoy – the US administration.”

Today the Taliban, not d-efeated by the United States or NATO, are the reality of Afghanistan. And there is no other way but to negotiate with them, Zahilwal is sure. In some ways, Afghanistan has returned twenty years ago. As if there were no Operation Enduring Freedom or long battles with the Taliban.

But The Fact Is That All This Happened: Anarchy And The “Islamic Emirate” In The 1990S, The US Invasion, And Now The Country Seems To Be Able To Repeat The Same Cycle Again – The Departure Of Foreigners And Again A Civil War.