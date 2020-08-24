Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, announced late on Sunday that she would leave the administration at the end of August.

Her husband, George Conway III, a fierce critic of the president, announced that he was withdrawing from the Lincoln Project, an organization working to defeat Trump in November.

The Conways had spent years engaged in a public feud over Trump: Kellyanne Conway defended him on regular TV appearances, and George Conway skewered him on Twitter and in op-eds. But their public fighting took its toll on the couple’s four children, including their daughter Claudia, 15.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Conway said she and her husband were making changes based on what they thought was best for their children.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.” she said. “Our four children are teens and ’tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” Kellyanne Conway wrote in her statement on Sunday.

Claudia Conway, who had been tweeting criticism of Trump, wrote on Twitter on Saturday night that she wanted to leave her parents.

“I‘m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life,” she wrote.

But on Sunday, she said she was taking a break from Twitter, saying it was “becoming way too much.”

“See y’all soon,” she wrote. “Thank you for the love and support. No hate to my parents please.”

The announcements came on the night before Trump is officially nominated to the Republican nominee for president at the GOP convention. Kellyanne Conway is slated to speak on Wednesday night. There had been discussions for a while about her going to the campaign, but that never happened.

She met with Trump on Sunday night to inform him she would be leaving, according to a White House official.

The Washington Post first reported her departure on Sunday night.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Kellyanne Conway did not return phone calls, but alluded to the sparring with her husband in her statement. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she wrote.

Conway, one of Trump’s top advisers, was the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign when she worked for Trump in 2016.

At the White House, Conway was fiercely loyal to the president and a self-described “happy warrior” for the administration’s policies. As a Catholic, Conway was passionate about her work on anti-abortion policies, and her portfolio also included the opioid crisis and healthcare, among other top issues for the president.

Conway also played a key role in crafting communications decisions, and was one of the most recognizable figures in the White House for defending Trump and sparring with newscasters on television.

In her statement on Sunday, Conway continued to praise the president.

“President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.”

A New Jersey native whose background was in polling, Conway came to the campaign in July 2016 after working on behalf of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). When Cruz left the presidential race, she joined Trump’s campaign. In August 2016, following the resignation of Paul Manafort as the Trump campaign manager, she was appointed manager.

Kellyanne Conway and her daughter, Claudia, take their seats at the Women’s Empowerment Panel on March 29, 2017, at the White House. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

George Conway said little on Sunday.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters,” he wrote on Twitter. “Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

He said he would be taking a break from Twitter.

The announcements came on the night before Trump is officially chosen to the Republican nominee for president at the GOP convention. Kellyanne Conway is slated to speak Wednesday night.

Kellyanne Conway’s private life was often discussed in the context of her public service, as she and her husband did not see eye to eye on Trump. George Conway, a longtime conservative lawyer, was once considered by the president for high-level posts in the Justice Department, but has since become a leading critic of Trump, questioning his fitness for office and mental health.

The president has even fired back at George Conway’s criticism and said he was “jealous” of his wife’s success, labeling him a “husband from hell.” Kellyanne Conway told POLITICO that the president was a “counterpuncher” and had the right to defend himself from accusations that he suffers from mental illness.

On Sunday, as a farewell on Twitter, George Conway continued his attacks on the president and shared a series of his opinion columns slamming Trump as a “narcissistic sociopath” and a “cancer on the presidency.”

Courtesy: (politico)