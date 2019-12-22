Kendall Jenner reveals what she looks for in a man

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk): Kendall Jenner recently got candid while explaining her ideal kind of man. The star’s reply had everyone gushing.

During an interview with Calvin Klein, Kendall Jenner revealed what she loves the most in a partner.

She was quoted as saying, “My biggest turn-on is someone is who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are — I think the better,”

The star subsequently revealed the things which end up turning her off as well, she stated, “My biggest turn-off is someone who is too filtered. Someone who is trying to be something they’re not or is trying to prove something.”