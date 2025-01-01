Kenyan shilling edges higher on remittances, central bank support

(Reuters): The Kenyan shilling strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by foreign exchange inflows from the diaspora and central bank support, traders said.

As at 0948 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 128.50/129.50 per dollar, compared to 128.65/129.65 at the close of Tuesday’s session.

“We expect the shilling to continue to be supported until we see the results of the infrastructure bond in the coming days, which normally attracts lots of foreign interest,” one trader at a commercial bank said.