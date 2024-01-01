‘Kept thinking Honey Singh was a woman’: Abrarul Haq

(Web Desk): Pakistani singer Abrarul Haq recently shared an amusing story on a podcast about a mix-up he had with Indian rap star Honey Singh, after the latter initially contacted him.

Haq revealed that his manager had informed him about a singer named “Honey” who wanted to collaborate on a song.

However, upon hearing the name, Haq mistakenly assumed that “Honey” was a woman and declined the offer.

In the podcast, Haq humorously recounted how he turned down the collaboration, only for his manager to reach out again, revealing that the “woman” he had declined was none other than the popular Indian artist Honey Singh.

Haq laughed as he recalled the confusion, admitting he initially thought Singh was a female artist.

Once the misunderstanding was cleared up, Haq eventually agreed to work with Honey Singh, and the two went on to collaborate on a track together.