F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Thursday U.S State Department’s press release confirmed that the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka from April 1-9, 2021, for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23 and the 26th Confer-ence of the Parties (COP-26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.