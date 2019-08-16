Kevin Reeves to prepare Pakistan team for Socca World Cup

KARACHI (PPI): In order to prepare a strong outfit, Leisure Leagues has hired an experienced and UEFA licensed foreign coach Kevin Reeves to prepare Pakistan socca team for upcoming Socca World Cup.

UK based Kevin Reeves has immense experience of coaching football teams and has previously worked with some of the biggest clubs including Manchester United and Stoke City Football Club.

Pakistan socca team will be represented by Leisure Leagues this year’s national champions. Few more players would also be selected from trials in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi as Leisure Leagues will hold from August 19 to 29.

Leisure Leagues National Championship was recently held in Karachi. One team from each province qualified for the national championship. The four teams that qualified for the national finals nearly bested 800 teams from across the country. The final was won by Punjab team.

Pakistan also featured in the inaugural edition of Socca World Cup last year in Portugal, which was hosted by International Socca Federation (ISF). The tournament this year will be held in Crete, Greece from October 12 to 20.