Key restoration plans for historical monuments stressed

KABUL (BNA): Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, the Acting Minister of Information and Culture, held a productive meeting with Engineer Ajmal Maiwandi, Head of the Cultural Services of the Aga Khan Foundation in his office.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Acting Minister emphasized that Afghanistan’s historical monuments represent the country’s ancient history, authentic culture, and national identity. He stressed the importance of coordination between the Ministry of Information and Culture and organizations working on the preservation and restoration of historical buildings in the country.

“Consultative meetings should be held with relevant institutions regarding the preservation and restoration of the country’s historical monuments to discuss and exchange views on how to maintain and restore these structures,” Minister Khairkhwa remarked.

Engineer Ajmal Maiwandi, in his briefing, informed the Acting Minister about the activities of the Aga Khan Foundation. He mentioned that the organization has completed numerous projects across various provinces and is currently working on several key projects.

These include the comprehensive restoration of Babaji Mosque in Ghazni, archaeological excavations and the creation of an archaeological park in Bala Hissar, Kabul, the renovation of the Kabul Riverfront area known as Machin Khana, the reinforcement of the fifth minaret of the Herat Mosque, the stabilization of the porches of the Herat Great Mosque, and the restoration and stabilization of the tiles of the Khwaja Abdullah Ansari Shrine in Herat, which were damaged in the recent earthquake. Additionally, emergency measures are being implemented to protect the historical artifacts of Mes Aynak in Logar.

In conclusion, Minister Khairkhwa praised the efforts of the Aga Khan Foundation’s cultural services in preserving and restoring the country’s historical monuments. He emphasized the need to prioritize the preservation and restoration of historical buildings in poor condition and called for ongoing surveys to identify other historical structures that need attention.