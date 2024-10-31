Key sections of Kabul-Kandahar Highway paved

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Public Works reported the completion of asphalting on four sections of the Kabul-Kandahar Road.

This highway is a crucial route for transporting commercial goods and passengers between the central and southern regions.

A spokesperson for the ministry said that the asphalting work on four sections of the Kabul-Kandahar highway, covering 102 kilometers, which began last year by the ministry, is now complete, and asphalting on other sections is also ongoing.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, said: “The primary reconstruction work of the Kabul-Kandahar major highway, which started last year, has now completed over four sections with more than 102 kilometers of paving, and work on the remaining sections continues.”

Abdul Zahoor Madbar, an economic analyst, commented on the matter, saying: “The more standardized the transportation system is, the more costs decrease, allowing timely arrival at destinations. Overall, it can have a positive impact on public welfare, the economy, and the growth of a country and society.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, noting the importance of the country’s highways for economic development, emphasizes the need for their standard reconstruction and construction.

Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Roads are essential for ground transport, and the better and more standardized a road is, the longer it lasts without damage, positively impacting transportation and reducing trade costs, thereby boosting commerce.”

Qutbuddin Yaqubi, another economic analyst, said: “Roads paved according to international standards can play a vital role in trade exchanges and create employment opportunities within the country.”

Previously, officials from the Ministry of Public Works, noting the importance of the Kabul-Kandahar highway, said that the reconstruction work on this highway has been divided into 13 sections and is progressing rapidly, with completion expected by the end of the current solar year.