Key suspect of Chinese consulate attack arrested in UAE

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a ‘key man’ affiliated with a banned outfit, behind the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi.

Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) told private news channel that the arrested suspect was identified as Rashid Baloch and adding that he was arrested a few days ago by United Arab Emirates law-enforcement agency in Sharjah.

Deputy Inspector General CTD Abdullah Sheik said that Rashid Baloch alias Abdullah is not only the facilitator of the attack but also a key man of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

“After the findings of the initial investigation, we were closely monitoring suspects and finally found his connection with the episode. It transpired during our probe that he was very close to the Chinese consulate when it was attacked and personally monitored the assault.”

On Jan 19, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to probe the five arrested suspects involved in the Chinese Consulate attack and submit its report within 15 days.

At least three suicide attackers had tried to storm the Chinese consulate in the Karachi on Nov 23 last year but were killed before they could get enter the building.

Two policemen had embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with the three terrorists armed with suicide jackets. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

The three attackers had come in a car filled with explosives but failed to get inside the fortified compound. “They tried to get inside but the Rangers and police killed one of the terrorists,” police had relayed to the media.