Key TTP commander apprehended in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA : The intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have secured a major and significant breakthrough by arresting a key commander and head of the Defence Shura of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Khawarij, Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor.

He was rounded up as a result of a very complicated and difficult operation.

The plot to construct hideouts for launching terrorist activities under the nexus of TTP Khawarij and Balochistan Liberation Army Majeed Brigade in Balochistan has been foiled.

In his revelations, the detained commander Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor said before joining TTP, he had been taking part in subversive activities from the platform of Baitullah Mehsud. He revealed that he had fled to Afghanistan during operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The TTP commander said that he carried out terrorists attacks on Pakistan Army posts in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and along Pak-Afghan border.

Commander Maulvi Mansoor said he was serving as the head of the TTP Defence Shura and was centrally controlling all of its military, financial and administrative affairs when arrested.

The detained TTP Commander disclosed that Indian secret agency RAW managed affiliation of BLA Majeed Brigade and TTP Khawarij under the complete patronage of Afghan Taliban.

He further disclosed that it was the objective of RAW to keep sustain the nexus of BLA and TTP, build terrorist hideouts in Khuzdar area of Balochistan and to sabotage Pak-China Friendship and CPEC.

Maulvi Mansoor said that TTP and BLA nexus is also aimed at building a narrative of missing persons by carrying out activities for kidnapping for ransom.

He said that TTP commander Noor Wali held meetings with RAW officials at Indian Embassy in Kabul and TTP is completely being funded by RAW.

He said Noor Wali Mehsud had also been meeting with BLA commander Bashir Zeib at the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

Maulvi Mansoor said the entire TTP leadership including Maulvi Noor Wali Mehsud and BLA Majeed Brigade Commander Bashir Zeb is hiding in Afghanistan.

He said the interim Afghan government is backing Khawarji commander Mufti Noor Wali, while Bashir Zeb and Noor Wali are also free to move across Afghanistan.

The TTP captured commander said that he had also exchanged harsh words with Noor Wali Mehsud on the issue of BLA affiliation with TTP. He said some people of BLA activists do not want anyone else to be a partner in the looting activities in Balochistan.

Maulvi Mansoor disclosed that he believes that BLA betrayed them. He sought forgiveness not only from Allah, but also from all those people who were harmed by his so-called Jihad.

The detained TTP commander further revealed that many “missing people” are hiding in Afghanistan. He appealed to the tribesmen to open their eyes and be vigilant that leaders of terrorist outfits enjoy perks and privileges while they kill innocent children in terrorist activities.