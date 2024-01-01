Kh Asif accuses PTI of playing Pashtun card

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was resorting to Pashtun card for their vested political interests.

Addressing the National Assembly session, the minister lambasted the PTI leaders for pushing forward false figures regarding the reported deaths of PTI supporters during Nov 26 protest. “Where is the family of the deceased,”? He questioned.

He also claimed that there were severe rifts within the PTI as everyone was giving his own narrative. He said what he had contemplated from the speech of Omar Ayub was that when the PTI leaders fled from the protest, Bushra Bibi was also with them. Asif said it was now on record that Ali Amin Gandapur also ran away from the protest. The footage, the PML-N leader remarked, clearly showed that he fled the site and the party supporters attacked his car afterwards. The PML-N leader also added that Gandapur’s own guard opened fire at the PTI supporters to disperse them. He said after Ayub Khan, his relatives were playing the provincialism card.

Meanwhile, the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20. The committee which met with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the Chair, discussed the agenda and duration of the 11th session of the National Assembly, said a press release. During the meeting, fateha was offered for the departed soul of the Speaker’s sister.

It was also agreed to discuss legislation, question hour, adjournment motions, and other important public issues in the current session. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Minister for Law and Justices Azam Nazeer Tara and others also attended the meeting.