Kh Asif challenges Gandapur to get Imran Khan freed within 15 days

F.P. Report

SIALKOT : The Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, has challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM), Ali Amin Gandapur, to stand by his statements and prove his words by releasing his leader Imran Khan within 15 days.

According to the private channel, in a strong reaction to CM Gandapur’s recent address to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif condemned Gandapur’s threats to attack Punjab with his party’s Pashtun workers to hold a rally in Lahore.

The Defence Minister also condemned CM Gandapur’s references to compare Bangladesh’s recent movement and violent change in regime with Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif further criticised the KP chief minister, stating that Gandapur has failed to control terrorism in his constituency. He suggested he go there with his party workers’ army to maintain peace in the area first and then move towards Punjab.

He also questioned CM Gandapur’s claim of having an army (of workers), suggesting that if he indeed has such forces, he should use them to control terrorism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif added that if CM Gandapur fails to control terrorism, it implies that he is an ally of terrorists.

Yesterday, addressing the PTI rally in Islamabad, Ali Amin Gandapur said that they will not allow the military trial of Imran Khan. He claimed all cases against PTI founder Imran Khan have been ended. He warned that “if the government does not release Imran Khan in two weeks, then they will take him out of Adiala Jail.” He announced that PTI will hold its next rally in Lahore no matter if they get NOC or not.

Gandapur said he would share the details with the masses at the Lahore rally. He said PTI and Pathan will come to Lahore with “band bajay and barati” (with full preparation).

KP CM pledged that “PTI will fight and die for Imran Khan. KP Chief Minister also paid tribute to the workers who have come from all over the country.