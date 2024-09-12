Kh Asif says PTI playing double game, Gandapur in contacts with Establishment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that his apprehensions have come true as the tweets of PTI founder Imran Khan have spoiled the political environment of the country.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Defence Minister said Ali Amin Gandapur stayed there willingly for 7 hours. He claimed Ali Amin Gandapur is in contacts him the Establishment.

He said PTI has made tweets against Establishment today while tomorrow PTI will bow before it. He suggested that idea of a parliamentary committee of the government and opposition members should be set aside. Khawaja Asif claimed that Imran Khan wanted to get relief through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

He said that Ali Amin Gandapur was using language of separatists while PTI founder Imran Khan also wanted to keep separation movement option open. Defence Minister said a double game was going on through Gandapur. He said despite their tweets, PTI wanted to talk to them.

Kh Asif demanded that there should be no double game in politics. He said perhaps General Faiz Hameed was calling him from the jail. He said PTI was so obedient that it postponed rally in five minutes.

Khawaja Asif said Omar Ayub used to give similar speeches even when he was with Nawaz Sharif and Musharraf. He said General Yahya Khan was made Army Chief by General Ayub Khan.