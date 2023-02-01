Khadija Shah detained for 30 days under MPO

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lahore Deputy Commissioner has issued orders to detain well-known fashion designer and PTI supporter Khadija Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3, citing threat to law and order.

Khadija Shah was detained on the recommendation of SP Cantt and the District Intelligence Branch.

The notification regarding the detention of Khadija Shah was issued.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah on Wednesday in the fourth and, thus far, final case linked to the May 9 riots filed against her. The decision to detain Khadija Shah was taken on Nov 15.

According to the notification, Khadija Shah participated in the violent activities on May 9. The material against Khadija Shah has been examined and it is feared that she may disturb the law and order situation again.

The notification further states that Khadija Shah is detained for 30 days to maintain law and order situation.

Khadija Shah’s legal team has announced to challenge the detention in the Lahore High Court.

On November 8, the Sessions Court of Lahore granted bail to PTI member Khadija Shah on the issue of sharing a provocative tweet.