Khadijah Shah decides to relinquish US citizenship for PTI reserved seat

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Fashion designer Khadijah Shah has decided to relinquish her US citizenship as she has accepted an offer made by PTI founder Imran Khan to take the reserved seat in the National Assembly.

Shah, who has been in detention for several months in May 9 related cases, announced her decision on social media platform, Instagram, on Wednesday.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, a dual national cannot become the member of the parliament of the country.

She wrote that she was relinquishing her US citizenship, which guarantees freedom, safety, and opportunity, was not easy, for Pakistan, calling it her motherland.

“I’ve witnessed and personally experienced unimaginable injustice over the last year and a half, but that adversity instilled in me a sense of purpose. I’m driven forward by the desire to make a difference for Pakistan.

“I’m honored that Chairman PTI and my lifelong hero, Imran Khan, considered me worthy of representing his party and being part of his vision for Pakistan. I accepted his offer to take the reserved seat and hope to live up to his expectations and those of my fellow citizens,” read her statement.

Until his dual nationality issue is resolved, she will be represented by Mehrunnisa Sajjad in the assembly.

“Mehrunnisa is neither a family member nor a friend, but I chose her after careful consideration because she embodies what I hope every Pakistani woman can have the opportunity to become. She’s an Oxford University graduate who held the prestigious Vice President position of the Oxford Union, a barrister at law, and has dedicated her career to advocating for the marginalized and downtrodden in Pakistan, often pro bono,” she wrote.

Khadijah Shah said Mehrunnisa is also passionate about fighting for the rights of the marginalized, establishing genuine democracy, and driving progress in Pakistan.

“I’m proud to have nominated such an exceptional young Pakistani woman to represent PTI and myself in parliament. We are committed to working together to make a meaningful impact for our country and party. Insha’Allah.”

Shah was released on bail in December 2023 in cases related to May 9 vandalism and riots after months of detention.

In April 2024, an anti-terrorism court withdrew bailable warrants issued against Shah, however, warrants were issued for him again in case of the May 9 violence.