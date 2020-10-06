Khak-e-Jabar still dangerous despite actions

KABUL (Tolo News): Security officials said the Khak-e-Jabar district in the southwest of Kabul has been cleared of the Taliban, but the group poses threats to security forces by random attacks.

The militants recently captured some remote parts of the district that are around 48 kilometers from the city of Kabul. The Taliban infiltrated into the district from Nangarhar through mountainous areas and also threatened the security of Logar province as well as Surobi and Musahi districts of Kabul, according to security officials.

TOLOnews’ Anisa Shaheed accompanied by security forces this week visited Khwajakhil outpost in Chakari district in Khak-e-Jabar district that was under Taliban control a year ago. Now, it is the last outpost of the Afghan forces in the district. “They were here. We established these outposts here and they escaped,” Shir Mohammad Sangaryar, commander of an army in the province.

Khak-e-Jabar district police chief Noor Rahman Sarjang said the Afghan forces conducted an operation in Surobi district—in Khak-e-Jabar’s neighboring—that reduced attacks by the group on his district. “Sometimes they come through the Wochtangi area, they come from Surobi and attack our outpost,” Sarjang said.

Sahib Gul, a resident of the village, recalled “improper” treatment by the Taliban when they had it under their influence. “My two sons were working in Kabul, but they could not come to their hometown due to the threats,” Sahib Gul said.

The residents as well as the police chief of the district said the Taliban established a court in Chakari district during their rule in the area where they trialed “suspects” and that even now, they make contacts with tribal elders and ask them to give them their part from some development projects that are implemented in the village. “They killed soldiers and issued orders from this court,” said Hasibllah Chakari, a policeman in Khak-e-Jabar.

The district has an estimated population of 15,000, according to government figures. Some army soldiers in Khwajakhil outpost said they recently witnessed heavy clashes against the Taliban. “The Taliban’s place is not clear. They hide behind hills or anywhere else, they attack and then they escape,” said Nazif Hashimi, an army commander in Khak-e-Jabar.

Violence has increased in the country as the peace negotiations are underway in Doha. The high level of violence was condemned by the US charge de affaires and EU mission in Afghanistan among other diplomatic offices in Kabul. The country has witnessed two huge explosions—in Nangarhar and Laghman—in the last two days that has left dozens killed and wounded, including women and children.