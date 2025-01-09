Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasises to promote girls’ education

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that it was significant development that ministry would organize an international conference on girls’ education in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the minister said that international conference will be jointly organized by the education ministry and the Muslim World League.

He said that Pakistan was taking lead to host international conference to promote girls’ education among Muslim communities.

He further said that the conference would be attended by leaders, policy makers, diplomats, religious scholars, educationists, and experts from Muslim countries.

Dr Khalid Maqbool said that the event would be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The keynote address would be given by Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, he added.

The minister underscored that the conference would drew attention of all Muslim countries of the world and the move would help and demonstrate the transformative impact of education.

He said that Afghanistan was also invited to attend the conference.

He also emphasized the need to enhance cooperation among the Islamic countries to promote girls’ education.

The Minister said around 150 delegates from 47 countries are arriving in Pakistan to attend the conference.

He said provincial education ministers have also been invited to participate in the conference.