Khalid, Saleh appointed against Constitution

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Analysts view the appointment of two political parties’ chiefs as ministers of two major security institutions as ‘against the law’ and also against President Ashraf Ghani’s policy of ‘apolitical’ security establishment.

But a presidential spokesman rejected their views and insisted the new ministers, Amrullah Saleh and Asadullah Khalid, represented civil society not political forces.

Two days back, Asadullah Khalid was appointed as the Minister of Defense and Amrullah Saleh the Minister of Interior. According to Article 153 of the Constitution, “Judges, attorneys, armed forces officers, police and officials of the National Directorate Security shall not be members of political parties during their office term.

Political expert and university teacher Ismael Youn said the appointment of Asadullah Khalid and Amrullah Saleh as defence and interior ministers was against the law and contrary to Article 153 of the Constitution.

“Everything is sacrificed in politics. Saleh and Khalid have to resign as heads of their parties and their supporters may believe all their struggle was about to get high positions and they were used as tool in this purpose,” he said.

Saleh, who headed the National Directorate of Security (NDS) from 2005 to 2010, established his political party called Rawand-i-Sabz.

On the other hand, Asadullah Khalid, who headed the NDS from 2012 to 2015, has recently established a political movement ‘Omaid-i-Subh Melli Sazman.’

Youn said politicising security institutions was against the law. Although the new ministers had military career, still their appointment was against the Constitution if base on political influence.

Najib Mahmood, a Kabul university teacher, also termed the appointment of Khalid and Saleh against the Constitution.

He, however, said the security situation of the country and Taliban’s denial to meet the Afghan delegation in the UAE could be a reason the President appointed Saleh and Khalid as ministers. “The two are strong opponents of the Taliban.” (Pajhwok)