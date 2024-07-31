Khalilur Rehman’s daughter targeted online over father’s scandal

LAHORE (Web Desk): Hijaab Khalil, daughter of writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, is facing intense criticism on social media following a scandal involving her father.

Qamar recently made headlines after becoming the victim of a honey-trapping scheme by a criminal group, resulting in his release after paying a ransom.

The main suspect in the abduction case claimed to possess two videos of the renowned screenwriter, each approximately 90 minutes long.

In these videos, he is seen attempting to get close to a woman who allegedly ensnared him in the scheme. The suspect leaked the videos in two parts.

In the first part, Khalilur Rehman is seen smoking a cigarette in a private room with a girl sitting close to him. The second part shows him completely naked, engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the woman.

Following the release of these videos, Khalilur Rehman Qamar has faced widespread criticism. However, his daughter, Hijaab Khalil, has also become a target of social media users’ ire.

Hijaab, a TikToker and social media influencer, frequently uploads acting and lip-syncing reels on her Instagram handle. Users have flooded Hijaab’s Instagram reels with negative comments and questions about her father.

One user remarked, “Your father is facing a case, and you are making money here.”

Others sarcastically asked, “How’s your father doing? Have the kidnappers called again?”

Some users mocked her father’s leaked late-night meeting, while another inquired about her feelings regarding her father’s actions.

They also questioned whether she had been advised by a doctor to avoid the sun.

In response to the negative comments, Hijaab Khalil has limited the comments section on her posts.