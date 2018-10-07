Khalilzad arrives in Kabul to ‘Break War Stalemate’

KABUL (TOLONews): The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Saturday as part of a 10-day journey to Kabul, Islamabad, Doha, United Arab Emirates and Riyadh.

Khalilzad told TOLOnews after arriving in Kabul that he has come to Afghanistan to break the stalemate regarding the war and to bring peace to the war-torn country. He did not give details about his plans but he has solid knowledge and understanding of the situation in the country and in the challenges facing the peace process.

Pakistan media reported last week that Khalilzad was expected in Islamabad on Saturday but instead headed for Kabul. According to sources he is still to visit Islamabad.

“I will cooperate with Afghan officials and other influencial Afghans to reach a peace that ends the 40-year war in Afghanistan. We in cooperation want to make a peaceful Afghanistan where all tribes see themselves included, have the right to choose and will try to achieve a result that should deserve the sacrifices made during the years,” Khalilzad said.

“It is good that Khalilzad has been involved in the Afghanistan issues in the past 40 years. He would have more success than others – as a person whose opinions have been heard while the US have been making strategies,” Nasrullah Stanikzai, a university lecturer said.

Khalilzad said he will use all his abilities and regional and international relationships to break the stalemate regarding the war and bring peace adding that the achievements in the past years will be preserved in the peace process and all Afghans will be included in the process.

“I will use my experiences in international issues, the lessons learned, my relationships in the region and world and anything that God has given me for reaching peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

He went on to say the memories of victims of war will be preserved in the peace process adding that it is his wish that Afghan children go to school without worrying about war and gunfire.

It is not known how long he will stay in Kabul or who he will hold discussions with.

“This delegation has come to make a report about the situation and Khalilzad will deliver his report to the US State Department and the State Department will make its politics on Afghanistan and region based on this report,” Rahmatullah Bezhanpoor, a political activist said.

Before this Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there was a negative view in Pakistani media against Khalilzad adding that he should be sensitive to Pakistan.

