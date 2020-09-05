Khalilzad in Qatar

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Doha, Qatar on September 4. He will be traveling in the region to advance ongoing U.S. efforts to promote the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN).

The Afghan people are ready for a sustainable reduction in violence and a political settlement that will end the war. Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity for peace.

All sides have taken important steps to remove obstacles for the start of IAN. Now is the time to start.