Khalilzad meets COAS

RAWALPINDI (TLTP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

The army chief said this while talking to former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue, Zalmay Khalilzad, who called on him at GHQ on Friday, said a statement issued by ISPR.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

General Bajwa thanked Khalilzad for attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

